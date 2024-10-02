H-BC School Board

meets Sept. 9

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Monday, Sept. 9, 2024

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:00pm at the Secondary School District Board Room, 301 N Summit Avenue, Hills, MN.

Board members and Administration present were Bosch, Harnack, Helgeson, Rauk, Rozeboom and Uittenbogaard. Superintendent Holthaus and Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance. Board member Gehrke and Principal Kellenberger were absent.

Bosch was appointed as Acting Chair.

Motion by Helgeson, second by Harnack, and carried to approve the agenda.

PATRIOT PRIDE:

-Back to School Success

-September is School Board Recognition Month

BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING REPORTS/UPDATES: None

Motion by Rozeboom, second by Uittenbogaard, and carried to approve consent agenda:

-Minutes—08/12/2024

-Bills

-Construction Draw #5

-Imprest Cash Report

-Additional Leave Days for Missy Seachris in October

Motion by Harnack, second by Rauk, and carried to approve Donation Resolution: $1,000.00 from H-BC PTO for Elementary School Pride Store

Motion by Harnack, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve the following Price Reduction (PR) for the Elementary School Construction Project as recommended by RA Morton Construction Managers and ATS & R Architects:

#14- Remove Mezzanine, HVAC and Electrical Revisions.

DISTRICT NON-ACTION ITEMS:

-Back to School Enrollment Numbers

-Secondary Principal Report

-Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, September 23

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, October 14

Motion by Rozeboom, second by Harnack, and carried to approve adjournment of meeting.

Time of Adjournment 7:32 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, Clerk

(10-03)