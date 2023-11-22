H-BC School Board

meets Oct. 23

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Oct. 23, 2023

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the H-BC School District Board room, 301 N Summit Ave, Hills, MN.

Board members and Administration present were Bosch, Harnack, Helgeson

and Rozeboom. Superintendent Holthaus, Principal Kellenberger and Business

Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance. Board members Gehrke, Rauk and

Uittenbogaard were absent.

Tim Bosch was appointed as acting Chair and Chris Harnack was

appointed as acting Clerk.

Motion by Helgeson, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve the agenda.

Visitors to the meeting were Amy Comp and Mavis Fodness of Star Herald.

PATRIOT PRIDE:

•Unity Day to stop Bullying 10/18

•Bus Safety week October 16-20

•Larry, Collin and Al Leuthold for harvesting the district crop!

•End of Fall Sports Regular Seasons!

COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPDATES:

Personnel-10/09/23, Building Grounds Meeting-10/17/23, Community Education

10/18/23, Curriculum Advisory/WBWF-10/23/23

Motion by Harnack, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve consent agenda:

1. Minutes—10/09/2023

2. Bills

3. ImprestCashReport

4. TreasurerReportasof9/30/23

5. StudentActivityAccountsReportasof9/30/23

6. City of Hills use of Hugo Goehle Gymnasium for Sunday Open Gym beginning

November 19, 2023, and ending March 24, 2024

7. Approve assigning Sue Bartels as community member sitting on the District's

Certified Licensing Committee.

Motion by Harnack, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve World's

Best Workforce Plan for the 2023-2024 school year.

Motion by Rozeboom, second by Harnack, and carried to approve Option 4- Build New Bus Garage on existing Old Secondary School Site- 205 E 2nd St, Hills.

Motion by Harnack, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve setting

the Current Bus Garage and acreage as excess district property and direct the

superintendent to investigate its sale.

Motion by Harnack, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve Donation

Resolution: -$1,000.00 from H-BC PTO for Elementary PBIS Pride Store: -$20.00

from Blackbaud Giving Fund for Elementary Student Council -$20.00 from

Blackbaud Giving Fund for Secondary Student Council.

DISTRICT NON ACTION ITEMS:

-Secondary Principal Report

-Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Veterans Day program Friday, November 10

•Regular Board meeting, Wednesday, November 15

•Regular Board meeting, Monday, November 27

Motion by Harnack, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve adjourn-

ment of meeting.

Time of Adjournment 7:33 pm.

Chris Harnack, Acting Clerk

(11-22)