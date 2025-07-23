H-BC School Board

meets June 25

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the Secondary School District Board Room, 301 N Summit Avenue, Hills, MN. MEETING BEGAN AT THE NEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 510 Patriot Lane,

Beaver Creek, MN. Tours at New Elementary School and Hugo Site.

Board members and Administration present were Gehrke, Harnack, Helgeson,

Rauk, Rozeboom and Uittenbogaard. Superintendent Holthaus and Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance. Board member Bosch and Principal

Kellenberger were absent.

Motion by Rozeboom, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve the agenda.

Visitor to the meeting was Mavis Fodness - Rock County Star Herald.

PATRIOT PRIDE:

•100 M State Champion--Brynn Bakken

•200 M State Champion--Brynn Bakken

•Track All State:

Brynn Bakken- 100M and 200M- Champion

Ava Steinhoff- High Jump 7th Place

Trinity Olson, Ava Steinhoff, Brynn Bakken, Abigail Harris- 4 X 100 7th Place

•Academic All State

Brynn Baaken

Ava Steinhoff

Beau Bakken

Micah Bush

•NEW School Record — (4 X 100 Relay Boys)- Bode Kruger, Brodie Metzger,

Blake Leenderts, Micah Bush

RED Rock All Conference: 2025

GIRLS- Brynn Bakken, Ava Steinhoff, Trinity Olson, Abigail Harris, Makaylie Voss, Tenley Balster, Ivy Scott, Ella Rheault, Isabel Wysong

BOYS- Micah Bush, Jacob Wallin, James VandenBosch, EJ Wegener, Blake

Leenderts, Jackson Gacke, Beau Bakken, Wyett Shimp, Brodie Metzger, Karson

Metzger, Bode Kruger, Jamin Metzger

•Golf All Conference 2025

•Maddox Metzger

•Abby Olson

•Robotics Team Taking 2nd place in the Motivation Category at the Waffle

Competition

•Trap team took 6th place in the state competition

•Time Capsule Celebration

BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING REPORTS/UPDATES:

•Personnel/Finance- 6/18/25, Personnel/Finance- 6/25/25

Motion by Harnack, second by Uittenbogaard, and carried to approve consent

agenda:

•Minutes—06/09/2025

•Bills

•Imprest Cash

•Treasurer Report - 5/31/25

•Student Activity Accounts Report - 5/31/25

•Miscellaneous Pay 25-26

•District Fee Schedule 25-26

•Approve accepting Credit Card/Debit Card Payment only for Preschool Fees

beginning with the 2025-2026 school year.

•Approve Membership in the MN School Boards Association for the 2025-

2026 School Year along with policy services.

•Assigning Todd Holthaus as Patriot Pals Childcare Oversight Administrator

Motion by Rozeboom, second by Harnack, and carried to approve calling for

requests for quotes of Liquid Propane and Fuel Oil for the 25-26 school year. Quotes

due to the district office by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Motion by Helgeson, second by Harnack, and carried to approve adding morning PACE enrichment/childcare at the Elementary School for Preschool through fifth graders.

Motion by Rozeboom, second by Rauk, and carried to approve District Budget for fiscal year 2026 for District Revenues and Expenditures.

Motion by Rozeboom, second by Harnack, and carried to approve Salary and

benefits appendix for Patriot Pals Childcare Center.

Motion by Harnack, second by Rauk, and carried to approve Resolution ratifying membership with the MN State High School League for the 2025-2026 School Year and view MSHSL Partnership Video.

Motion by Rozeboom, second by Uittenbogaard, and carried to approve Resolution for Cultural Competency Rubric for the Teacher Development and Evaluation beginning with the 2025-2026 School Year.

Motion by Helgeson, second by Uittenbogaard, and carried to approve Donation Resolution:

•$3,797.47 from H-BC Junior Parents After Prom Committee for the Class

of 2026 Student Account

•$20.00 from Blackbaud Giving Fund for Secondary Student Council

•$20.00 from Blackbaud Giving Fund for Elementary Student Council

Motion by Rauk, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve District Property and Casualty and Cyber Insurance for the 2025-2026 School year.

Motion by Uittenbogaard, second by Harnack, and carried to approve District

Worker’s Compensation Insurance for the 2025-2026 School year.

DISTRICT NON-ACTION ITEMS:

•Superintendent Report

•Legislative Update

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, July 14

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, July 28

Motion by Rozeboom, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve moving to closed meeting as permitted by MN Statutes, section 13D.05, subdivision 3(a) to evaluate the performance of Todd Holthaus, District Superintendent.

RECONVENE FROM CLOSED SESSION.

Motion by Rauk, second by Uittenbogaard, and carried to approve adjournment of the meeting.

Time of Adjournment 9:15 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, Clerk

(08-24)