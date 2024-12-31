H-BC School Board

meets Dec. 9

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Monday, Dec. 9, 2024

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m at the Secondary School District Board Room, 301 N Summit Avenue, Hills, MN.

Board members and Administration present were Bosch, Gehrke, Harnack, Helgeson, Rauk and Rozeboom. Superintendent Holthaus and Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance. Board member Uittenbogaard and Principal Kellenberger were absent.

Motion by Bosch, second by Harnack, and carried to approve the agenda.

Visitors to the meeting were Mavis Fodness of Star Herald and Matt Taubert of Meulebroeck, Taubert & Co. PLLP.

Public Hearing for Property Tax (District Levy 2024 Pay 2025) and Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Review.

Auditor Report for District Financials Fiscal Year 2024 (Meulebroeck, Taubert & Co., PLLP).

PATRIOT PRIDE:

-Academic All-State Teams - Football (Silver) & Volleyball (Gold)

-Volleyball All-Conference - Bailey Spykerboer - Honorable Mention

-Volleyball All-State Academic - Bailey Spykerboer & Gracie Fagerness

-Football All-State Academic - Beau Bakken

-Football All-District - Beau Bakken, Sawyer Bosch, Jack Moser, Blake

Leenderts, Micah Bush, Jamin Metzger & EJ Wegener- Honorable Mention

-District Players of the Year - Jack Moser (Lineman) & Beau Bakken

(Defensive Player)

-Rex Metzger - District & Section Coach of the Year

BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING REPORTS/UPDATES:

-Staff Development/TAB - 12/4

Motion by Helgeson, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve consent agenda: -Minutes—11/25/2024

-Bills

-Construction Draw #8

-Hiring Paul Hartz as Post Game Custodian for the months of January, Febru-

ary and March 2025

-Family Medical Leave Act Leave for Macy Ellingson for 12 weeks to begin

on or around January 23, 2025

Motion by Rauk, second by Harnack, and carried to approve the findings of the District’s Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Audit as presented by Meulebroeck, Taubert and CO., PLLP

Motion by Bosch, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve Resolution certifying District #671 Property Tax Levy 2024 pay 2025.

Motion by Bosch, second by Rozeboom to approve adding Daycare programming to begin the 2025-2026 school year.

Motion by Helgeson, second by Harnack, and carried to approve directing the Superintendent to begin the process of hiring a Daycare Director.

DISTRICT NON-ACTION ITEMS:

-Secondary Principal Report

-Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, December 23

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, January 13

Motion by Bosch, second by Harnack, and carried to approve adjournment of meeting.

Time of Adjournment 8:17 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, Clerk

(01-02)