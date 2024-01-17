H-BC School Board

meets Dec. 26

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

December 26, 2023

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:00

p.m. at the H-BC School District Board room, 301 N Summit Ave, Hills, MN.

Board members and Administration present were Bosch, Gehrke, Harnack, Helgeson, Rauk, Rozeboom and Uittenbogaard. Superintendent Holthaus and Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance. Principal Kellenberger was absent.

Motion by Bosch, second by Harnack, and carried to approve the agenda.

No Visitors.

Motion by Rozeboom, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve consent

agenda:

Minutes—12/11/2023

Bills

Imprest Cash Report

Student Activity Accounts Report - 11/30/2023

Treasurer Report - 11/30/2023

Kellenberger School District Tax Abatement Request for five years beginning

with the 2022 Tax Year and for the next five years as requested and in alignment

with the district’s tax abatement program.

Motion by Rauk, second by Uittenbogaard, and carried to approve ESST

Language for Non-Certified Staff handbook- First Reading.

Motion by Bosch, second by Harnack, and carried to approve Donation Resolution:

•$200.00 from Alliance Communications for H-BC Students in need admini-

strative discretion

•$166.67 from the Thirteenth District Bar Association for Mock Trial Program

•$100.00 from Ray Vander Wolde for Secondary Care Closet

•$40.00 from Blackbaud Giving Fund for Elementary Student Council

•$520.00 from Blackbaud Giving Fund for Secondary Student Council

DISTRICT NON-ACTION ITEMS:

-Superintendent Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

Organizational Meeting

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Regular Board meeting, Monday, January 8

•Regular Board meeting, Monday, January 22

Motion by Helgeson, second by Harnack, and carried to approve adjourn-

ment of meeting.

Time of Adjournment 7:49 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, Clerk

