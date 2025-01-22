H-BC School Board

meets Dec. 23

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Monday, December 23, 2024

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:00 pm at the Secondary School District Board Room, 301 N Summit Avenue, Hills, MN.

Board members and Administration present were Bosch, Harnack, Helgeson, Rauk, Rozeboom and Uittenbogaard. Superintendent Holthaus and Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance. Board member Gehrke and Principal

Kellenberger were absent.

Member Bosch was appointed as acting Chair.

Motion by Helgeson, second by Harnack, and carried to approve the agenda.

No visitors.

PATRIOT PRIDE:

-Worthington Globe All Southwest Football Team Selections: Beau Bakken,

Micah Bush, Jamin Metzger, Jack Moser

-Both Robotics Teams advance to the South Dakota State Competition on

3/8/2025

-Elementary School designated as one of the best elementary schools in the

United States by U.S. News and World Report

BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING REPORTS/UPDATES:

-Build/Grounds 12/18, Transportation 12/23

Motion by Harnack, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve consent agenda:

-Minutes—12/09/2024

-Bills

-Imprest Cash

-Treasurer Report - 11/30/2024

-Student Activity Accounts - 11/30/2024

-Family Medical Leave Act Leave for Stephanie Bass to begin on or around

March 31, 2025, through the remainder of the school year.

-Family Medical Leave Act Leave for Bryan Bosch to begin on or around May

5, 2025 through the remainder of the school year.

-Hiring Jodi Taubert as Substitute for Preschool to begin on or around January

23, 2025.

-Setting the following items as excess property and direct the Business

Manager to list and sell or dispose of:

•John Deere Walk Behind Snow Blower

•Ariens Walk Behind Sweeper

Motion by Rozeboom, second by Uittenbogaard, and carried to approve Donation Resolutions:

•$200.00 from Alliance Communications for H-BC Students in need at

administrative discretion

•$40.00 from Blackbaud Giving Fund for Elementary Student Council

•$560.00 from Blackbaud Giving Fund for Secondary Student Council

Motion by Rozeboom, second by Harnack, and carried to approve Sioux Valley

Electric Underground Powerline Easement.

DISTRICT NON-ACTION ITEMS:

-Superintendent Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, January 13

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, January 27

Motion by Helgeson, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve adjournment of meeting.

Time of Adjournment 7:32 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, Clerk

