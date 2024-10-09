H-BC School Board

meets Aug. 12

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Monday, August 12, 2024

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:00pm at the H-BC School District Board room, 301 N Summit Ave, Hills, MN.

Board members and Administration present were Gehrke, Harnack, Helgeson, Rauk, Rozeboom and Uittenbogaard. Superintendent Holthaus and Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance. Board member Bosch and Principal Kellenberger were absent.

Motion by Helgeson, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve the agenda.

BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING REPORTS/UPDATES:

Build/Grounds 8/7

Motion by Uittenbogaard, second by Rauk, and carried to approve consent agenda:

-Minutes—07/29/2024

-Bills

-Construction Draw #4

-Assign Andrew Kellenberger as Jr. High Assistant Football Coach for the

24-25 School Year - One year assignment.

-Approve Second Reading of Policy 522 - TITLE IX SEX NONDISCRIMINATION POLICY, GRIEVANCE PROCEDURE AND PROCESS- 2024

DISTRICT NON-ACTION ITEMS:

-Superintendent Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, August 26 (Buildings Walkthrough)

•Staff and Board Picnic 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, September 9

Motion by Helgeson, second by Uittenbogaard, and carried to approve adjournment of meeting.

Time of Adjournment 8:00 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, Clerk

(10-10)