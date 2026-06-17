Filing dates set for election to Dist. 671 School Board

NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR ELECTION TO THE SCHOOL BOARD

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 671

HILLS-BEAVER CREEK PUBLIC SCHOOLS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District No. 671 shall begin on July 14, 2026, and shall close at 5:00 o'clock p.m. on July 28, 2026.

The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. At that election, four (4) member will be elected to the School Board for a term of four (4) years each.

Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the school district clerk, 301 N. Summit Ave, Hills, MN. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next ensuing general election.

The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 o'clock p.m. on July 28, 2026.

Dated: June 8, 2026

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

/s/ Tamara Rauk

School District Clerk

(06-18, 06-25)