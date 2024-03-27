Ellis & Eastern Railroad

requests bids by April 18

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Ellis & Eastern Railroad

Brandon, SD to Manley, MN

Furnish & Deliver Ties & OTM

Ellis & Eastern Railroad (Owner) is requesting Bids for the following Project:

Brandon, SD to Manley, MN

Furnish & Deliver Ties & OTM

Bids for the furnishing and delivery of ties & OTM will be received by the Ellis & Eastern Railroad at the Office of Civil Design Inc, until 2:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, April 18, 2024. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work:

Furnish and Deliver Ties & OTM within the existing Right-Of-Way

between Brandon, SD, and Manley, MN.

Bids shall be on a unit price basis, as indicated in the Bid Form.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is:

Civil Design Inc.

609 Main Avenue South

Brookings, SD, 57006

605-696-3200

Prospective Bidders may obtain or examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m and 5:00 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bidding Documents may be viewed online by registering with the Issuing Office. Following registration, complete sets of Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the Issuing Office’s website as “zipped” portable document format (PDF) files. The cost of printed Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office will depend on the number and size of the Drawings and Project Manual, applicable taxes, and shipping method selected by the prospective Bidder. Cost of Bidding Documents and shipping is non-refundable. Upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment, printed Bidding Documents will be sent via the prospective Bidder’s delivery method of choice; the shipping charge will depend on the shipping method chosen. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of the Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office.

For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.

This advertisement is issued by:

Owner: Ellis & Eastern Railroad

By: Clark Meyer

Title: President

Date: March 26, 2024

(03-28, 04-04)