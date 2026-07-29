Cohrs probate

STATE OF MINNESOTA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF ROCK PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 67-PR-26-193

Estate of: Matthew James Cohrs, NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING

Decedent PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP,

APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given than on September 1, 2026, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 204 E. Brown Street, Luverne, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Carol Whitney Cohrs, whose address is 203 Fairway Drive, Luverne, MN 56156 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an ξUNSUPERVISED ♦a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 07/21/2026 /s/ Kayla M. Johnson Judge of District Court

/s/ Natalie Reisch

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Name: Benjamin Vander Kooi, Jr.

Firm: Vander Kooi Law Offices, P.A.

Street: 127 E. Main, PO Box 746

City, State, ZIP: Luverne, MN 56156

Attorney License No: 0112124

Telephone: 507-283-9546

FAX: 507-283-9629

Email: lawkooi@gmail.com

(07-30, 08-06)