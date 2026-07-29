Cohrs probate
STATE OF MINNESOTA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF ROCK PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 67-PR-26-193
Estate of: Matthew James Cohrs, NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING
Decedent PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP,
APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given than on September 1, 2026, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 204 E. Brown Street, Luverne, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Carol Whitney Cohrs, whose address is 203 Fairway Drive, Luverne, MN 56156 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an ξUNSUPERVISED ♦a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 07/21/2026 /s/ Kayla M. Johnson Judge of District Court
/s/ Natalie Reisch
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Name: Benjamin Vander Kooi, Jr.
Firm: Vander Kooi Law Offices, P.A.
Street: 127 E. Main, PO Box 746
City, State, ZIP: Luverne, MN 56156
Attorney License No: 0112124
Telephone: 507-283-9546
FAX: 507-283-9629
Email: lawkooi@gmail.com
(07-30, 08-06)