City Planning Commission hearing to rule on permits

City of Luverne Planning Commission

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, by the City Planning Commission that a public hearing will be held commencing at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The purpose of the

hearing is to rule and make recommendation to the Luverne City Council on the following:

1. Requested conditional use permit (CUP) application submitted by Prairie Sky Enterprises LLC - Donavan Hakim & Justin Dunaskiss, to operate a cannabis microbusiness retail facility, located at 1551 South Kniss Avenue (20-1938-200), in H-C-Highway Commercial District, City of Luverne, Minnesota.

2. Requested conditional use permit (CUP) application submitted by Scott Anderson & Skie Peltier-Anderson, to build a larger garage for office space, located at 215 West Lincoln Street (20-1655-000), in Downtown District, City of Luverne, Minnesota.

All persons desiring to be heard on these matters should be present at the hearing or present written comments prior to the hearing to the Building and Zoning Official, PO Box 659, Luverne, MN 56156. Anyone needing reasonable accommodations, or an interpreter should contact the City Clerk’s Office, 305 East Luverne Street, Luverne, MN. 507-449-9898

By order of the Luverne City Planning Commission, Luverne, Minnesota, this 24th day of July, 2025.

Jessica Mead

City Clerk

(07-24)