City of Luverne sets
tax abatement hearing Oct. 10
CITY OF LUVERNE, MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
REGARDING PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENTS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Luverne, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing at a regular meeting of the City Council beginning at 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, to be held at City Hall Council Chambers, 305 E. Luverne St. in Luverne, Minnesota, on the proposal that the City abate property taxes levied by the City on the property identified as tax parcel numbers:
PARCEL ID NUMBERS
20-2129-00 20-0612-100 20-1882-000 20-1262-000
The total amount of the taxes proposed to be abated by the City on the property identified above for up to a 20-year period is estimated to be not more than $4,200,000. The City Council will consider the property tax abatement to assist with the renovation of a City-owned building to be used as a City-owned Child Care Facility.
All interested persons may appear at the October 10, 2023, public hearing and present their views orally or in writing.
City of Luverne, Minnesota
By /s/ Jill Wolf
City Administrator
(09-28)