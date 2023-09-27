City of Luverne sets

tax abatement hearing Oct. 10

CITY OF LUVERNE, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

REGARDING PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENTS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Luverne, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing at a regular meeting of the City Council beginning at 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, to be held at City Hall Council Chambers, 305 E. Luverne St. in Luverne, Minnesota, on the proposal that the City abate property taxes levied by the City on the property identified as tax parcel numbers:

PARCEL ID NUMBERS

20-2129-00 20-0612-100 20-1882-000 20-1262-000

The total amount of the taxes proposed to be abated by the City on the property identified above for up to a 20-year period is estimated to be not more than $4,200,000. The City Council will consider the property tax abatement to assist with the renovation of a City-owned building to be used as a City-owned Child Care Facility.

All interested persons may appear at the October 10, 2023, public hearing and present their views orally or in writing.

City of Luverne, Minnesota

By /s/ Jill Wolf

City Administrator

(09-28)