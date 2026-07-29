Public Notices 29 July 2026

City of Luverne seeks proposals for group insurance

City of Luverne seeks

proposals for group insurance

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

CITY OF LUVERNE

Pursuant to MN Statue 471.6161, notice is hereby given that City of Luverne

requests proposals for Group Disability Insurance.

Specifications will be available from the District’s agent of record, National Insurance Services, at 300 North Corporate Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield WI 53045, phone 800-627-3660.

Proposals are due no later than 11:00 a.m., August 19th, 2026, to 300 North Corporate Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield WI 53045 and as specified in the RFP.

City of Luverne reserves the right to reject proposals, waive formalities, and to select the proposal that best meets the City of Luverne’s needs.

Criteria for the evaluation of proposals will be provided when the specifications are requested.

(07-30)

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