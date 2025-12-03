City of Luverne schedules budget hearing Dec. 4

Notice of Public Hearing on Proposed 2025 Tax Levy

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, by the City Administrator of the City of Luverne that a Budget Public Hearing will be held in the Council Chambers located in the City Offices Building, 305 East Luverne Street, Luverne, Minnesota, commencing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

All persons wishing to be heard should be present at the hearing or present written comments previous to the hearing to the City Administrator. Anyone needing reasonable accommodations or an interpreter should contact the City Clerk’s Office, 305 East Luverne Street, Luverne, MN. 507-449-9898.

Jill Wolf

City Administrator

(12-04)