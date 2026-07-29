City of Luverne primary election Aug. 11

NOTICE OF CITY PRIMARY ELECTION

LUVERNE, MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Primary Election for the office of South Ward Council Member for the City of Luverne will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2026, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. The names of individuals whose candidacy have been filed for the office of South Ward Council Member will appear on the State Partisan Primary Ballot. The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes for the office of South Ward Council Member shall be placed as nominees on the November 3, 2026, State General Election Ballot.

All polling places for the City of Luverne precincts will be at Generations, 105 S Estey St, Luverne, Minnesota.

Qualified voters planning to be absent on election day may obtain absentee ballots from the office of the Rock County Auditor-Treasurer, 204 E. Brown Street, Luverne, Minnesota, until 5:00 p.m. on August 10, 2026.

JESSICA MEAD

CITY CLERK

(07-30, 08-06)