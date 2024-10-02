City of Luverne amends

Ordinance No. 45

ORDINANCE NO. 45, FOURTH SERIES

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING CONVEYANCE OF REAL ESTATE

(A TRACT IN BLOCK 16 OF THE ORIGINAL TOWN OF LUVERNE, ROCK COUNTY,

MINNESOTA)

THE CITY OF LUVERNE DOES HEREBY ORDAIN:

SECTION 1. Pursuant to City Charter, Section 12.05, the City Council is authorized to sell or convey the following described real estate located in the City of Luverne, County of Rock, State of Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit:

Legally described as follows:

DESCRIPTION - A TRACT IN BLOCK 16 OF THE ORIGINAL TOWN OF LUVERNE

That part of Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22 in Block 16 of the Original Town of Luverne, Rock County, Minnesota, described as follows:

Commencing at the Northwest Corner of said Block 16; thence South 88'16'38" East on the north line of said Block 16 for a distance of 85.00 feet to the west line of the East 15 feet of said Lot 19 and to the Point of Begining; thence continuing South 88'16'38" East on said north line for a distance of 12.93 feet; thence South 01'28'37" West for a distance of 108.27 feet; thence North 88'36'02" West for a distance of 98.25 feet to the west line of said Block 16; thence North 01'38'48" East on said west line for a distance of 20.82 feet to the south line of the North 20 Feet of the South 68 Feet of said Lots 19, 20, 21 and 22; thence South 88'16'38" East on said south line for a distance of 85.00 feet to the west line of said East 15 Feet of Lot 19; thence North 01'38'48" East on said west line for a distance of 88.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 3,167 square feet.

SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS, IF ANY, OF RECORD OR APPARENT.

DESCRIPTION - A UTILITY EASEMENT IN LOT 19 OF BLOCK 16 OF THE ORIGINAL TOWN OF LUVERNE

That part of Lot 19 of Block 16 of the Original Town of Luverne, Rock County, Minnesota, described as follows:

Commencing at the Northwest Corner of said Block 16; thence South 88'16'38" East on the north line of said Block 16 for a distance of 87.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continuing South 88'16'38" East on said north line for a distance of 10.93 feet; thence South 01'28'37" West for a distance of 108.27 feet; thence North 88'36'02" West for a distance of 11.25 feet; thence North 01'38'48" East for a distance of 108.33 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 1,201 square feet.

SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS, IF ANY, OF RECORD OR APPARENT.

To Joshua + Amelia Young

SEC. 2. The Mayor and City Administrator are hereby authorized and directed to execute such legal documents as are necessary to accomplish this sale and are further authorized to execute and deliver a warranty deed upon complete fulfillment of all terms and conditions.

SEC. 3. This ordinance takes full force and effect seven (7) days after publication.

(10-03)