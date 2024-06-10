City of Luverne amends

Ordinance No. 42

ORDINANCE NO. 42, FOURTH SERIES

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 31. CITY ORGANIZATIONS,

SECTION 31.20 POOL COMMISSION

THE CITY OF LUVERNE DOES HEREBY ORDAIN:

SECTION 1.That Section 31.20. Pool Commission. Of the Luverne City Code is hereby amended to read as follows:

§ 31.20 AQUATICS AND FITNESS BOARD.

An Aquatics and Fitness Board is hereby established.

(A) Composition.

(1) The Aquatics and Fitness Board shall be composed of seven members, one of whom shall be an elected Council member, who shall be appointed by the Mayor with the approval of the Council. Notwithstanding the provisions of § 31.02 of this chapter, the Mayor may appoint one member to the Aquatics and Fitness Board who resides outside city limits. All appointments shall be for terms of two years; provided that, the initial appointments shall be for terms as follows:

(a) Three members: one year;

(b) Three members: two years; and

(c) Council member: appointed annually.

(2) Vacancies during the term shall be filled by the Council for the unexpired portion of the term.

(B) Meetings. The Aquatics and Fitness Board shall, if there is business to transact, hold at least one regular scheduled meeting each month and other special meetings as are needed. The meetings may be called upon request by the City Council or the Chairperson of the Aquatics and Fitness Board.

(C) Powers and duties. The Aquatics and Fitness Board shall make recommendations to the City Council and City Administrator on the operation of the facility and may exercise such limited administrative powers and authorities as are granted or allowed from time to time by the City Council. Specifically, the Aquatics and Fitness Board shall:

(1) Recommend an annual budget and capital improvement plan in a form as is required by the Council which must contain provisions for capital outlay, maintenance expenses and all other expenses and income;

(2) Submit an annual report and minutes of each regular and special meeting to the City Council; and

(3) Recommend the performance of other activities as may be necessary for the safe and efficient management, operation and maintenance of the facility which are consistent with sound and prudent businesslike principles.

(D) Compensation. Members of the Aquatics and Fitness Board shall serve without compensation or remuneration.

SEC. 2. This ordinance takes full force and effect seven (7) days after its publication.

(06-06)