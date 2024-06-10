City of Luverne adopts

Ordinance No. 43

OFFICIAL SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 43, FOURTH SERIES

AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THE SALE OF INTOXICATING CANNABINOID PRODUCTS

On May 28, 2024, the City of Luverne, Minnesota (“City”) adopted an Ordinance establishing registration requirements for the sale of intoxicating cannabinoid products.

The ordinance requires a license or registration for the sale of all intoxicating hemp products and establishes certain performance standards surrounding the sale of such products.

It is hereby determined that publication of this title and summary will clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of Ordinance No. 43, Fourth Series. A copy of the entire Ordinance shall be posted at the Luverne City Offices.

It is hereby directed that only the above title and summary of Ordinance No. 43, Fourth Series be published, conforming to Minn. Stat. §331A.01, with the following:

NOTICE

Persons interested in reviewing a complete copy of the Ordinance may do so at the Luverne City Offices at 305 East Luverne Street, Luverne, MN 56156, during the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

This ordinance takes full force and effect seven (7) days after its publication.

