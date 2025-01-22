City of Hardwick zoning and planning hearing Feb. 11

City of Hardwick

Rock County, Minnesota

Zoning and Planning

City Council

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Feb. 11, 2025, at 6 p.m. at the Hardwick City Council Chambers, 102 East Main Street, Hardwick, MN 56134, the Hardwick City Council shall hold a public hearing to receive comments regarding the proposed re-zoning of the below listed properties:

Parcel No.: 14-0008-200

Owner: City of Hardwick

Current Zoning Classification: "A" District - Agricultural

Proposed Zoning Classification: "C" District - Commercial

Parcel No.: 14-0008-300

Owner: Steve & Yvette Vanderbrink

Current Zoning Classification: "A" District - Agricultural

Proposed Zoning Classification: "C" District - Commercial

Parcel No.: 14-0008-400

Owner: Steve & Yvette Vanderbrink

Current Zoning Classification: "A" District" - Agricultural

Proposed Zoning Classificiation: "R" District - Residential

Written comments regarding the proposed re-zoning will be received until one day before the hearing by the Hardwick City Clerk during regular business hours.

Dated: January 14, 2025

Tammy Johnson

City Clerk

(01-23)