City of Hardwick zoning and planning hearing Feb. 11
City of Hardwick
Rock County, Minnesota
Zoning and Planning
City Council
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Feb. 11, 2025, at 6 p.m. at the Hardwick City Council Chambers, 102 East Main Street, Hardwick, MN 56134, the Hardwick City Council shall hold a public hearing to receive comments regarding the proposed re-zoning of the below listed properties:
Parcel No.: 14-0008-200
Owner: City of Hardwick
Current Zoning Classification: "A" District - Agricultural
Proposed Zoning Classification: "C" District - Commercial
Parcel No.: 14-0008-300
Owner: Steve & Yvette Vanderbrink
Current Zoning Classification: "A" District - Agricultural
Proposed Zoning Classification: "C" District - Commercial
Parcel No.: 14-0008-400
Owner: Steve & Yvette Vanderbrink
Current Zoning Classification: "A" District" - Agricultural
Proposed Zoning Classificiation: "R" District - Residential
Written comments regarding the proposed re-zoning will be received until one day before the hearing by the Hardwick City Clerk during regular business hours.
Dated: January 14, 2025
Tammy Johnson
City Clerk
(01-23)