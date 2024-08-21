City of Hardwick passes

Ordinance No. 2024-46

TITLE AND SUMMARY

OF

CITY OF HARDWICK ORDINANCE NO. 2024-46

CODE OF ORDINANCES FOR THE CITY OF HARDWICK

The following Ordinance is hereby published by title and summary:

1. Title: An Ordinance Establishing Registration Requirements for the Sale

of Intoxicating Cannabinoid Products. More specifically codified as: Section

411: Intoxicating Cannabinoid Products, Code of Ordinances for the City of

Hardwick.

2. Summary of Ordinance: This ordinance requires a license or registration for

the sale of all intoxicating hemp products and establishes certain performance

standards surrounding the sale of such products.

3. Availability of Ordinance: A complete printed copy of this Ordinance is avail-

able for inspection by any person during regular business hours in the office of

the City Clerk, located at City Hall, 102 East Main Street, Hardwick, MN 56134.

An electronic version of the code may be requested directly from the city clerk and will be delivered via e-mail.

This Ordinance was passed by the Hardwick City Council on the 12th day of August, 2024, and shall become effective seven (7) days after the date of publication.

/s/ Thomas Haas

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Tammy Johnson

City Clerk

(08-22)