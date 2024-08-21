City of Hardwick passes
Ordinance No. 2024-46
TITLE AND SUMMARY
OF
CITY OF HARDWICK ORDINANCE NO. 2024-46
CODE OF ORDINANCES FOR THE CITY OF HARDWICK
The following Ordinance is hereby published by title and summary:
1. Title: An Ordinance Establishing Registration Requirements for the Sale
of Intoxicating Cannabinoid Products. More specifically codified as: Section
411: Intoxicating Cannabinoid Products, Code of Ordinances for the City of
Hardwick.
2. Summary of Ordinance: This ordinance requires a license or registration for
the sale of all intoxicating hemp products and establishes certain performance
standards surrounding the sale of such products.
3. Availability of Ordinance: A complete printed copy of this Ordinance is avail-
able for inspection by any person during regular business hours in the office of
the City Clerk, located at City Hall, 102 East Main Street, Hardwick, MN 56134.
An electronic version of the code may be requested directly from the city clerk and will be delivered via e-mail.
This Ordinance was passed by the Hardwick City Council on the 12th day of August, 2024, and shall become effective seven (7) days after the date of publication.
/s/ Thomas Haas
Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Tammy Johnson
City Clerk
(08-22)