City of Beaver Creek renames Golf Course Lane
ORDINANCE 2023-01
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BEAVER CREEK, MINNESOTA,
RENAMING GOLF COURSE LANE TO PATRIOT LANE
THE CITY OF BEAVER CREEK DOES HEREBY ORDAIN:
SECTION 1. That the following properties: PID #13-0151-000, PID #13-0152-000,
PID #13-0153-000, PID #13-0154-000, PID #13-0155-000 are currently assigned
a street address on Golf Course Lane in the City of Beaver Creek be reassigned
to a street address of Patriot Lane.
SECTION 2. This Ordinance shall be effective immediately upon its passage
and publication.
Adopted by the Beaver Creek City Council this 8th day of November, 2023.
/s/ Josh Teune, Mayor
ATTEST:
Jane Blank, City Clerk Treasurer
(11-22)