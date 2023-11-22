City of Beaver Creek renames Golf Course Lane

ORDINANCE 2023-01

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BEAVER CREEK, MINNESOTA,

RENAMING GOLF COURSE LANE TO PATRIOT LANE

THE CITY OF BEAVER CREEK DOES HEREBY ORDAIN:

SECTION 1. That the following properties: PID #13-0151-000, PID #13-0152-000,

PID #13-0153-000, PID #13-0154-000, PID #13-0155-000 are currently assigned

a street address on Golf Course Lane in the City of Beaver Creek be reassigned

to a street address of Patriot Lane.

SECTION 2. This Ordinance shall be effective immediately upon its passage

and publication.

Adopted by the Beaver Creek City Council this 8th day of November, 2023.

/s/ Josh Teune, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jane Blank, City Clerk Treasurer

