CAH 71-0330-42077

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COURT OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARINGS

In the Matter of the Detachment of Certain Real Property from the City of Hills to Martin Township (MBA No. D-693)

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will commence on October 27, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Rock County Courthouse, 204 East Brown Street, 3rd Floor Court Room, Luverne, MN 56156, before Chief Administrative Law Judge Jessica A. Palmer-Denig of the Minnesota Court of Administrative Hearings. The hearing will continue on October 28, 2026, if necessary. The hearing will be held to consider evidence and argument regarding a petition filed by Nicholas Sandager (Petitioner) seeking an order authorizing detachment of certain real property (Property) from the City of Hills (City).

The parties to this proceeding to date are Petitioner, the City, and Martin Township (Township). David A. Owens, Klosterbuer & Haubrich, LLP, appears on behalf of Petitioner. Matthew Gross, Quarnstrom & Doering, PA, appears on behalf of the City. Douglas Bos appears on behalf of the Township as the township clerk.

At the hearing, all persons shall be given an opportunity to be heard orally and to submit written data, statements, or arguments concerning this matter. The hearing will be conducted pursuant to the procedures set out in Minn. R. ch. 6000 (2025) as supplemented by Minn. R.1400.5010-.8400 (2025).

Interested persons may also submit written data, statements, or arguments concerning this matter to the Chief Administrative Law Judge prior to the hearing. Submit written materials no later than 4:30 p.m. on October 23, 2026. Submissions are public information and will be provided to the parties. Submissions may be made either by mail to the Court of Administrative Hearings, Attn: MBAU Administrator, PO Box 64620, St. Paul, Minnesota 55164-0620, by facsimile, by personal delivery, or by email to mbauadministrator.oah@state.mn.us. All submissions should include the docket number for this matter: CAH 71-0330-42077.

The Property proposed for detachment in Rock County, Minnesota is described as follows:

The South Half of the Southeast Quarter (S1/2 of SE1/4) of Section Twenty-one (21), Township One Hundred One (101) North, of Range Forty-six (46) West, of the 5th P.M., Rock County, Minnesota.

EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACTS:

a. Those parcels in that certain Deed from Ida Roning and Lars N. Roning to J. H. Finke, dated January 13, 1933 and recorded in Book 23 of Deeds, pages 81 and 82.

b. The parcel described in that certain Deed executed by Charlotte Finke, a widow, and Ruth Marie Kentfield and Roy Kentfield, her husband, to Henry Top, dated November 16, 1983 and recorded in Book 20 of Deeds, page 151.

c. That parcel described in that certain Deed executed by Charlotte Finke, a widow, and Ruth Marie Kentfield and Roy Kentfield, her husband to Morten Kolsrud and Carl Ruud, dated August 5, 1937 and recorded in Book 26 of Deeds, pages 536-537.

d. The parcel described in that certain Deed executed by Ruth Marie Kentfield and Roy Kentfield, her husband, to Earl Backer, dated August 26, 1953 and recorded in Book 35 of Deeds, page 641.

e. The parcel described in that certain Deed executed by Ruth Marie Kentfield and Roy M. Kentfield, husband and wife, to Emil Thompson, dated April 20, 1955 and recorded in Book 34 of Deeds, page 116.

f. The parcel described in that certain Deed executed by Ruth Marie Kentfield and Roy M. Kentfield, husband and wife, to Fabian Scholtes, dated November 21, 1955 and recorded in Book 38 of Deeds, page 301.

After all testimony is complete and the record is closed, the Chief Administrative Law Judge will issue findings and an order in accordance with Minn. Stat. ch. 414 (2026).

Any person or party who needs a reasonable accommodation for a disability or an interpreter in order to participate in the hearing should submit a request in writing to the Court of Administrative Hearings. A person seeking an accommodation for a disability should complete the Court of Administrative Hearings’ Reasonable Accommodation Request Form. A copy of the form can be found at: https://mn.gov/oah/lawyers-and-litigants/title-ii.jsp . Examples of reasonable accommodations include, but are not limited to, wheelchair accessibility, an American Sign Language interpreter, or Braille or large-print materials. Requests for an interpreter should be submitted to the MBAU at mbauadministrator.oah@state.mn.us. If any party requires an interpreter, the Court must be promptly notified so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

Any questions concerning the proposed detachment, or requests for accommodation for a disability in order to participate in this hearing, should be directed to the MBAU Administrator at mbauadministrator.oah@state.mn.us or 651-361-7900.

Dated: September 28, 2026

JESSICA A. PALMER-DENIG

Chief Administrative Law Judge

(10-08, 10-15)