Baker notice to creditors

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DECEASED SETTLOR AND SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES

Notice is given that on 04-29-2026, Vonnie R. Baker died, the Settlor of the Vonnie R. Baker Revocable Trust dated 10-07-2016, and any amendments thereto. Alan D. Baker, of 1227 21st St., Steen MN 56173, and Danielle E. Klooster, of 271 140th Ave, Steen MN 56173, are the current Trustees of the Vonnie R. Baker Revocable Trust dated 10-07-2016, and any amendments thereto.

Creditors of the deceased Settlor must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or any claim or collection which otherwise could have been asserted or enforced against the trust or assets thereof may be barred.

Claims may be submitted to the Trustees by mailing a written statement of the claim to one of the Trustees at their address above.

Dated 06-09-2026

/s/ Alan D. Baker

1227 21st St., Steen MN 56173;

507-227-0600

Attorney: Katherine A. Morgan,

Bonander Law PC

PO Box 186, Larchwood IA 51241

712-477-2902

(06-18, 06-25)