There's something different about the Star Herald; have you noticed?

Have you noticed anything different about the Star Herald lately? We haven’t lost weight or got new eyeglasses, but our new look is about that subtle and we hope our readers notice.

We’re enjoying more vibrant colors, crisper graphics and better contrast on the pages.

That’s because we switched to a new printer, White Wolf Web and Digital Printers in Sheldon, Iowa, and the new presses required that we adjust our page sizes slightly. They’re slightly wider and just three-quarters of an inch shorter.

Along with the new page margins, we cleaned up our front-page masthead and the recurring graphics on inside pages.

And we’re pleased to carry images and graphics from our supportive advertisers in an improved format that better communicates their products and missions on our pages.

The improvements are subtle, but to our news and design staff, they feel like a refreshing overhaul.

If you haven’t noticed, no worries.

How we look isn’t as important as what we do, and our Star Herald team continues to do community news really well. Just ask our peers who recently recognized our work with state awards at the Minnesota Newspaper Association annual convention.

The first-place plaques are nice, but they also aren’t as important as who we are and what we do as a community news organization.

We are so proud to be the official newspaper of Rock County, covering the actions of our local elected officials and how their decisions affect your tax dollars and way of life.

And as part of our commitment to community news, we’re proud to also bring you photos and information from local sports, civic organizations and individuals who are making a difference in our communities.

It's who we’ve always been and what we’ve always done … since our first issue in 1873.

The fact that we occasionally update and improve our appearance is just our way of keeping up with emerging trends and maintaining our journalistic pride.

The fact that our readers continue supporting us and our advertisers is the most important element of all.

Thank you, dear readers, for reading us — whether it’s in print, online or following our latest venture, Star Media. We’re better together.