September is Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness, spread hope and spark meaningful action around one of the most urgent mental health issues of our time.

During September (and year-round) the focus is on bringing discussion about suicide out of the darkness and into the open.

The goal is to ensure that individuals, friends and families have access to the tools, resources and support they need to talk openly about suicide prevention, recognize warning signs and seek help.

The idea is to “start a conversation and be the difference.” One conversation, asking someone how they’re really doing — and being ready to truly listen — can save lives.

The fact is no one has to face this alone. Help exists. Healing is possible. And all it can take is for one person to start a conversation.

Thoughts of suicide can be frightening. But by reaching out for help or checking in with family and friends, we can avoid devastating outcomes.

According to the CDC, nearly 46,000 lives were lost to suicide in 2020 alone.

Comments or thoughts about suicide, also known as suicidal ideation, can begin small — for example, “I wish I wasn’t here” or “Nothing matters.” But over time, they can become more explicit and dangerous.

Here are a few other warning signs of suicide:

•Increased alcohol and drug use.

•Aggressive behavior.

•Withdrawal from friends, family and community.

•Dramatic mood swings.

•Impulsive or reckless behavior.

Suicidal behaviors are a psychiatric emergency. If you or a loved one starts to take any of these steps, seek immediate help from a health care provider or call 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Like any other health emergency, it’s important to address a mental health crisis like suicide quickly and effectively.

Unlike other health emergencies, mental health crises don’t have instructions or resources on how to help or what to expect (like the Heimlich Maneuver or CPR).

That’s why NAMI created “Navigating a Mental Health Crisis: A Resource Guide for Those Experiencing a Mental Health Emergency.”

It provides people experiencing mental health emergencies and their loved ones the answers and information they need when they need it. Visit nami.org/support.

Editor’s note: Star Media is hosting a series of conversations during September during Suicide Prevention Month. View them at starmedia.today.