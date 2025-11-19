National Family Caregivers Appreciation Month is a time to recognize and celebrate caregivers

November is National Family Caregivers Appreciation Month — a time to honor and recognize the vital role that family, friends and neighbors play in caring for loved ones who need support due to age, illness or disability.

In Rock County, A.C.E. of Southwest Minnesota – Rock County is proud to support caregivers through a variety of programs designed to provide respite, education and emotional support.

Caregiver support services:

A.C.E. offers one-on-one assistance for caregivers, connecting them to local resources, support groups, and educational materials.

These services help caregivers navigate the challenges of caring for an aging parent, spouse, or friend while maintaining their own well-being.

Our “Caregiver Support Group” is the fourth Tuesday of every month. Support groups provide a safe place to meet and develop a mutual support system. Please call the office for more information.

Respite services:

Taking a break is essential for caregivers to rest and recharge. A.C.E. provides caregiver respite options that allow caregivers to step away for a few hours, knowing their loved ones are in good hands.

Trained and screened volunteers are available to relieve caregivers, allowing them time to run errands, socialize or other enjoyable activities.

Dementia education and support:

For families caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, A.C.E. offers dementia education programs that increase understanding of memory loss and provide practical strategies for daily caregiving.

Medical equipment rental:

A.C.E. of Rock County has wheelchairs, walkers, stool risers, commodes, shower chairs, canes and crutches for rent to assist caregivers in their journey.

Contact A.C.E:

A.C.E. of SW MN – Rock County is committed to helping caregivers feel supported, informed, and valued — not just during Family Caregivers Appreciation Month, but all year long.

To learn more about caregiver support, respite care or dementia education services, contact:

A.C.E. of SW MN – Rock County at 507-283-5064

or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Website: www.aceswmn.org