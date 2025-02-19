Minnesota observes School Bus Driver Appreciation Day Feb. 19

Minnesotans observed the ninth annual School Bus Driver Appreciation Day this week to recognize dedicated professionals and the incredible service they provide to Minnesota families.

School Bus Driver Appreciation Day first started in Minnesota in 2017.

The Minnesota School Bus Operators Association (MSBOA) and Minnesota Association for Pupil Transportation (MAPT) created the day to encourage school leaders, parents and students to celebrate the often overlooked profession.

“School bus drivers are unsung heroes, navigating challenging weather conditions and schedules to ensure 682,000 Minnesota students make it to school each day,” said MAPT President Nick Klaseus.

“Thanks to the drivers’ dedication and rigorous training, school buses are the safest mode of transportation for children. These drivers deserve to be recognized for the incredible contributions they make in our state.”

School bus driving is Minnesota’s largest form of mass transit. Drivers transport more than 682,000 students to and from school each day statewide.

“School bus drivers play a critical role in the lives of children and families across our state,” said MSBOA President Bethany Bertram.

“They ensure students have access to education and serve as important figures in their lives. They are also an integral part of families’ weekday routines, saving parents and guardians time and expense by safely transporting their students. For this and so many reasons, we feel it is important for Minnesotans to celebrate School Bus Driver Appreciation Day and thank the bus drivers in their lives.”

Many school districts across the state face bus driver shortages and are seeking professionals to serve in these fulfilling and flexible jobs.

In honor of this critical profession, Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Feb. 19 as School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in the state of Minnesota. The Capella Tower, the I-35W Bridge and the Lowry Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis were illuminated yellow on Feb. 19 in recognition of School Bus Driver Appreciation Day.