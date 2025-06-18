Meaning in adversity — the deaths of Melissa and Mark Hortman

Washington, D.C., where my wife, Karen, and I have had a home for 48 years, is deeply shaken by the political assassinations in our beloved Minnesota.

So many people here live and work in circles of friendships with (and have traditional aspirations about) Minnesotans.

The Beatitudes teach, among other things, that “blessed are those who are persecuted for the sake of

justice.” Rep. Melissa Hortman, as a committed church participant, as well as a deeply trusted model politician, was a faithful pursuer of justice.

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar spoke of her friend and colleague Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union.

“Melissa Hortman is the most incredible person that I wish everyone in the nation knew,” Klobuchar said.

She described the late DFL leader’s work on landmark legislation to provide free school lunches and paid family leave and spoke of her experiences as a Sunday school teacher and Girl Scouts leader.

“She was extraordinary,” Klobuchar said.

Washington Post columnist and honored spiritual adviser E.J. Dionne Jr. wrote, “Melissa Hortman’s legacy is a ‘Minnesota Miracle.’”

His column recounted an enlightening interview with Hortman about her painstaking work of achieving change.

“... in an era when we have become numb to the claims of politicians, one in particular comes to mind — that they can repair what ails the country. Hortman was insistent on the centrality of working with others,” Dionne wrote.

“In our conversation, she spoke of how important it had been for her to work closely with Senate leaders to iron out differences ... in advance. These killings … should make us think hard about the contrast between that of an effective, serious and democratic-with-a-small-d politics entails, and the profound dangers of movements and individuals so certain of their own righteousness and so convinced of the evil of their adversaries that they are prepared to overturn all the rules, norms and obligations. ... Whatever her killer’s political or personal motivations turn out to be, his actions show that he understood none of these things ... We can never allow this approach to politics to prevail.”

Others of us, like Melissa and so many of her friends, seek, not always fully but intentionally, to be mature spiritually and communally.

One of the most shocking things to discover is that the man arrested and charged declared himself to be a “born again Christian.”

We must acknowledge that our common Lord is a God of grace and mercy to even the most fallen of us. But as well, we who are followers of the prophets and Jesus in our separate holy scriptures must faithfully pick up and apply the Beatitudes to bring meaning out of this adversity in Minnesota and nationwide.

We are called to set ourselves apart by our compassionate actions from those who declare their love for Jesus but refuse his guidance. We can help contribute meaning to this awful adversity and offset the besmirching of His name and movement.

Two favorite cousins in Luverne during our growing up, Lisa and Mary Jane Keitel, have written beautifully and speak for all our family.

“While not our direct elected officials, they had a powerful impact on our family’s life,” Lisa wrote from Finland. “Rep. Hortman was a brilliant and savvy advocate for the musicians of the Minnesota Orchestra. Her articulate, measured manner in all situations was a wonder to behold. To go on without her is unimaginable. Our hearts are aching for her family, friends and colleagues.”

And Mary Jane’s response from Chicago illustrates in gracious fashion some of the meaning in this gutting adversity:

“Please accept our sympathy on your personal loss of people who made such a big impact on your lives. Your experiences with Rep. Hortman and Sen. Hoffman demonstrate what good public service can look like.”

Melissa, Mark, and other victims who have paid a high – even ultimate – price will be honored and indeed resurrected through the justice lessons being practiced in their names for generations, a continuation of the “Minnesota Miracle.”

Thomas Getman is a Luverne native and a member of the Rock County Hall of Fame and the Luverne Alumni Hall of Fame. His advocacy group in Washington, D.C., specializes in international, UN and nongovernmental organization affairs.