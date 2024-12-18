Give the gift of safe roads this holiday season; drive safe and drive sober

As the holiday season continues, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) is coordinating a statewide driving while impaired (DWI) extra enforcement campaign through Dec. 31.

More than 300 local law enforcement agencies will be providing extra DWI enforcement weekends through New Year’s Eve. Drivers are urged to make responsible decisions and drive sober to prevent tragedy during the holidays.

“When an impaired-related crash happens, countless professionals risk their own lives to help those in need,” said OTS Director Mike Hanson.

“During this holiday campaign, troopers, deputies and officers will be alert and ready to arrest anyone who drinks and drives. Plan ahead for a sober ride. It’s a gift that saves lives.”

Preliminary data shows that 418 people have died in traffic crashes so far this year, and there were 664 alcohol-related driving deaths in Minnesota from 2019 to 2023.

“Imagine finding out that someone you love didn’t make it home because they were involved in a crash with a driver who had too much to drink or was using drugs. Sadly, this is the reality too many families face when one of our troopers knocks on their door to deliver that life-changing news,” said Minnesota State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic.

“Extra DWI enforcement is meant to send a clear message: One reckless decision can lead to jail time, or worse, a devastating crash resulting in serious injury or even death — to yourself or an innocent person.”

Over the last five years, 127,419 people statewide were stopped for driving while impaired.

First responders are hoping that the extra enforcement, combined with raising public awareness, will prevent traffic deaths and convince people to drive sober.

“It’s a team effort to keep the roads safe, starting with the decision on whether or not you are OK to drive,” said Sgt. David Windels with Elk River Police Department.

“We are increasing enforcement around the holidays to keep families together and safe, not separate them due to poor decisions.”

Impaired is impaired

In addition to alcohol, substances ranging from cannabis and hemp-derived THC products to prescription medications and sleep aids can also affect safe driving abilities.

Anyone under the influence who is considering getting behind the wheel should put their keys down and get a sober ride.

Crashes where alcohol or drugs were involved can have lasting consequences. In the past five years, there were 1,843 serious injuries in crashes involving alcohol.

A DWI can lead to loss of license for up to a year, along with thousands of dollars in costs and possible jail time.

Repeat offenders and those arrested at 0.16 and above blood alcohol concentration must use ignition interlock to regain driving privileges.

Be safe and plan ahead

Plan a safe and sober ride for every celebration.

Offer to be a designated driver and make yourself available to pick up a loved one anytime, anywhere.

If you see someone impaired about to drive, help them find a safe ride home.

Buckle up: It’s the best defense against an impaired driver you may encounter on the road.

Report suspected impaired driving. Call 911 when witnessing impaired driving behavior.