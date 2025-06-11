National Flag Day is June 14, the anniversary of the flag’s adoption in 1777.

The American Legion Post 123 will present an informational program on flag etiquette in honor of Flag Day at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 13, at the Plaza on Main.

The presentation will be appropriate for adults and children. There will be a drawing for new American flags and the Legion will accept and properly dispose of your old flags.

When the Second Continental Congress adopted the flag of the United States, it declared “that the flag of the 13 United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

Since no specific example was initially given for the flag’s layout, colors, or proportions, many different versions of the American flag were used.

One of the most famous in modern times is the Betsy Ross Flag. The first steps towards standardization would not come until 1912.

Flag Day is not an official federal holiday like Independence Day or Thanksgiving. Mail still gets delivered, and banks are open as usual.

However, it is still a special day for Americans to honor their national symbol and to display their flags according to the Flag Code.

Some critical elements of the Flag Code include:

•The flag should not be displayed on a float in a parade except from a staff.

•The flag should not be draped over cars or other vehicles.

•The flag, when carried in a procession with other flags, should be on the marching right.

•No other flag or pennant should be displayed above the flag of the United States of America.

•The flag should be displayed in a way that is respectful and never touch anything that is beneath it, such as the ground, water, or merchandise.

•The flag should be displayed in a place of prominence.

To participate in this centuries-old tradition, quickly raise your flag at sunrise and ceremoniously lower it at sunset.

Flag Day is a time to honor not only the flag of the United States of America but also all that it symbolizes, including honor, sacrifice, duty, independence and liberty.