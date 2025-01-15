With nearly 2,000 babies affected by birth defects each year in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed January as Birth Defects Awareness Month in Minnesota. January is also National Birth Defects Awareness Month.

This year the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is joining with the National Birth Defects Prevention Network to highlight the “Every Journey Matters” campaign.

The national group is a volunteer-based organization that addresses issues related to birth defects, and campaign focuses on increasing awareness about living with a birth defect.

Though birth defects are the leading cause of infant mortality in Minnesota, most children born with birth defects lead long lives and thrive, according to Nicole Brown of the MDH.

“Everyone's journey is unique, shaped by their specific condition, individual strengths and the support systems they have in place,” Brown said.

“The key is we can all play a positive role as Minnesota residents, parents and communities to improve the health of children living with these conditions and widen the available network of support.”

The “Every Journey Matters” campaign focuses on how achieving the best possible health looks different for each person born with a birth defect.

Parents of a baby with a birth defect can prepare for their child’s needs by learning about their child’s condition.

Families should work with health care providers and educators to set meaningful goals to support children and adolescents living with birth defects and to help them transition from childhood to adulthood.

A community of support can help people with these conditions no matter what health experiences they are navigating. This community of support could include local public health, faith-based organizations, a health care provider or family support organizations.

Birth defects are often developed during the first three months of pregnancy when a baby’s organs are forming.

The most common birth defects include hypospadias, congenital heart defects (CHDs), Down syndrome and cleft lip and cleft palate. Congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV) is the leading infectious cause of birth defects in the U.S.

Although not all birth defects can be prevented, people who may become pregnant can take the following steps to help stay healthy and give their baby a healthy start in life:

•Take at least 400 micrograms (mcg) of folic acid every day.

•Reduce the risk of infections as some can be harmful to the developing baby and can even cause birth defects. This includes washing hands with soap and water often; avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth; and trying to avoid close contact with people who are sick.

•Start prenatal care as soon as possible in pregnancy.

•Control diabetes.

•Avoid alcohol, cigarettes, vaping, marijuana or other toxic exposures during pregnancy.

For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Preventing Birth Defects webpage www.cdc.gov/birth-defects/prevention.