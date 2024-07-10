'Be a george' Week is next week

Do something for someone else for no reason

In case you missed Lori's lovely article in the paper a couple of weeks ago, or if you need a reminder, “Be a george” Week is coming July 14-20.

Next week will be your opportunity to do something for someone else for no other reason than it’s the right thing to do. If you knew George Bonnema, you know he was always doing something for others … often without them even asking.

In case you missed the initial introduction, george is spelled with a lower-case G in our “Be a george” initiative because it’s about the concept more than about the person.

George's birthday is July 18, and we want to dedicate the entire week (and beyond) to doing good things for others.

You don't have to spend the whole week residing someone’s garage like some in our local Rock the Edge group recently did for their Service Over Self week.

Although, if you have the time, these are projects that George didn’t shy away from.

You can think small too. Hold a door for someone; smile at someone. Ask how their day is going. Most importantly, listen to them.

It seems we are all so wrapped up in our own little worlds that we forget others are even around us.

See if an elderly neighbor could use some help around the house or yard. Help a young mother by watching her kids for a couple of hours so she can get some rest. Volunteer some time helping a local group.

Pay it forward; we forget how truly blessed we are. If you need ideas, reach out to us on the “Be a george” Facebook group or contact me directly.

Stickers are available around town, too. Pick one up to help remind you to do more.

Find more info at tinyurl.com/beageorge or email me at heather.m.johnson@gmail.com.