Drivers need to change mindset about merging

Question: I read your last article about road construction and work zones. Can you talk about the zipper merge? It seems like a lot of people don’t know what it is or can’t figure it out. Thank you.

Answer: The “Late Merge - Zipper Merge” is a driving strategy that requires drivers to change their mindset about merging. Traditionally, drivers have been taught to merge early when a lane is ending. Early merging leads to longer backups, more crashes and road rage incidents.

Zipper Merge Procedure

•When you see the “lane closed ahead” sign and traffic is backing up, stay in your current lane until the point of merge.

•Take turns with other drivers to safely and smoothly merge into the remaining lane.

•When traffic is heavy and slow, it is safer to remain in your current lane until the point where traffic can take turns merging orderly.

Benefits of the Zipper Merge

•Reduces the difference in speeds between two lanes, making lane changes easier and safer.

•Reduces the overall length of traffic backups by up to 40 percent.

•Reduces congestion at freeway interchanges, especially in metropolitan areas.

•Creates a sense of fairness when all lanes are moving at the same speed.

•Reduces incidents of road rage.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and of course, drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)