William Predmore, age 88, of Luverne, Minnesota, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at the Luverne Hospice Cottage.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. A private family graveside service will be held at the Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne.