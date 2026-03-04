Lorelei Steever

Lorelei Lee Steever (Weigand), age 64, passed away peacefully at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls February 28, 2026, while holding the hands of her two sons.

Please join the family for a Memorial Visitation from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Jarman Family Funeral Home in Lennox, South Dakota. A Celebration of Life will take place the following day, Saturday, March 14, at 3:00 p.m. at the Green Lantern in Hardwick, Minnesota.

Lori was born August 26, 1961, in Bellevue, Nebraska, into a bustling military family with four kids already in the household, which included her mother, Shirley Weigand (Lee), and loving brothers and sisters Micheal, Deborah, Teresa and Dion, with Mark coming after her.

Lori lived a life full of love, always sharing anything and everything she had with anyone who was in need, including her four-legged animals. She was blessed with two wonderful children from two wonderful men, Brandon Moore (son) with Micheal Moore (husband), and Tyler Steever (son) with Todd Steever (husband).

She managed multiple different gas stations between Luverne, Minnesota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where customers and coworkers alike appreciated her for her love and infectious smile/laugh. After 30-plus years of service in the gas station industry, she began working for Citi Bank and was still employed there in the fraud department when she passed. She worked for and achieved her bachelor’s degree in business management in her later years, something she was very proud of.

Lori also shared a deep pride and love for the families her children built. Brandon Moore married a wonderful woman, Carrie Moore (Braaten), who along with Brandon loves to spend instrumental time with their nieces and nephews. Tyler Steever married another wonderful woman, Dana Steever (Nelson), and they were blessed with two children of their own, Maisie and Aria Steever. Lori loved all of the little ones in her sons’ families and truly lived her life with them in mind every moment.

Lori was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley, brothers, Dion Weigand and Mark Weigand, and sister Teresa Bartlett.

She is survived by her sons, Brandon (Carrie) Moore of Austin, Minnesota, and Tyler (Dana) Steever of Lennox, South Dakota; grandchildren Maisie and Aria Steever also of Lennox; her brother, Micheal Weigand and sister Deborah Bracker, as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends who spent their lives enjoying the party that was Lori’s personality.

“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine, you make me happy, when skies are gray, you’ll never know dear, how much I love you, please don’t take my sunshine away.”