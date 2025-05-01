John Hokeness

John (Jack) Keith Hokeness, 78, of Rushmore, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2025, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 13, 1947, in Rushmore to Ray and Ann (Herding) Hokeness. From the very beginning, he was known for his kindness, generosity, and the positive energy he brought to every room.

He grew up on the family farm near Rushmore, graduating from Adrian High School, and later continued his education at Mankato State and Dunwoody College of Technology. Jack's career took him to Minneapolis, where he worked at Control Data. While living in Minneapolis, he met the love of his life, Jane Stoltz. They married on July 22, 1972, and moved back to his family’s farm where they raised their four children: Chad, Troy, Sara, and Lori.

He continued the legacy of the family farm with his brother Ray Jr. and nephew Dave, a love he proudly passed down to his son, Chad, and grandchildren who continue to grow that legacy today. When he wasn’t working the fields, Jack could be found polishing up his Corvettes, wandering around car shows, hitting the golf course, or playing a good game of pool. He made all of these moments even better by sharing them with the people he loved.

Jack had a way of making everyone feel at home. His easy smile, steady presence, and quick sense of humor could lift anyone’s spirits. He made life brighter for everyone who knew him. His legacy lives on in the memories he created, the values he taught, and the deep love he shared with his family and friends.

Jack is survived by his children: Chad (Stacey) Hokeness of Adrian, Minnesota; Troy (Desirée) Hokeness of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sara Hokeness (Mike Detert) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Lori (Matt) Eichner of Los Altos Hills, California. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Haley (Brandon) Berglund, Jackie (Matt) Slater, Rylie (Jake) Haugen, Carter Hokeness, Carson, Emerson, and Addisyn Hokeness, Jasmine Peiper, Brooklyn Christie, Sam (Kait) Detert, Luke (Cali) Detert, Jack and Eli Detert, Jackson, Nate, and Camden Eichner; great-grandchildren Bristlyn, Briar, and Stetsen Berglund, and Daisy Slater; sisters Karen Medlin, Chandler, Arizona; Irma Preuss, Worthington; Lois Moeller, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; brothers Ray Jr. Hokeness, Adrian; and Orville Hokeness, Worthington; and a brother-in-law, Gene Dike, Gilbert, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ann Hokeness, his wife Jane Hokeness, sister Avis Dike, and his grandson Landon Hokeness.

A Celebration of Life was at the Dingmann Funeral Home, in Adrian, on Wednesday, April 30, from 1-3 p.m. A private family service and burial of cremains will take place later.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jack’s honor to organizations important to him and Jane: