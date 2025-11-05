Joan Salzer

Joan N. Salzer, age 86, of Luverne, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, while at the Luverne Hospice Cottage.

A memorial celebration of Joan’s life was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, with visitation at 12 p.m. Burial will be at St. Catherine Cemetery in Luverne at a later date. Arrangements were under the care of Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne.

Joan Nora Salzer was born on March 5, 1939, to August and Margaret (Staael) Lier at St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Her family lived on a farm near Putney, South Dakota, where Joan attended country school. She biked or walked the two and a half miles to school, many times walking on the railroad tracks because it was a shorter distance. Joan also belonged to a 4-H club. Her mother taught Joan and her sisters to sew and garden. She would talk about how the four girls took turns sharing the one sewing machine, patiently waiting for their turn. Each year they entered items at the fair, including dresses they had sewn and produce from their garden. After the eighth grade, Joan and her twin sister, Jean, attended high school in Groton, South Dakota. The twins lived in an apartment in Groton during the week because the school was 12 miles from their farm. Joan did light housework for the family where she boarded.

Joan confirmed her faith to the Lord in 1953 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in James, South Dakota. In 1957 she graduated from Groton High School. She then chose the three-year nursing program at Presentation College Nursing School in Aberdeen. After completing her RN nursing degree, she began her nursing career at the Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After her first year of nursing, Joan was engaged to Ed Salzer, the young man she had met in college two years earlier, on a double date with her twin sister. On Aug. 18, 1961, the couple was united in marriage at Pollock Presbyterian Church in Pollock, South Dakota. They settled in Canby, Minnesota, where she worked at the Canby Community Hospital. Their first child, Ruth, was born in Canby in June of 1962. Joan worked at several other hospitals throughout her career. She was employed at Luverne Community Hospital from 1974 until her retirement in 1997.

Their second child, Patty, was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota, in September of 1964. Angie followed in October of 1968 in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. Jon was born in July of 1971 while the family resided in Belview, Minnesota.

In 1972 the Salzer family moved to Luverne, Minnesota. Joan and Ed soon became members of the American Reformed Church. Joan participated in the Esther Circle, taught Bible School and assisted with mid-week activities. She also was a member of the local Women’s Extension Club.

After retiring Joan enjoyed traveling with her husband to numerous destinations. Travels took them to California, Oregon, Hawaii, London and Japan.

She was grateful to be an active part of her grandchildren’s lives. She enjoyed attending as many activities as possible. Joan truly loved spending time with her family and sharing her faith. She was a faithful prayer warrior for the entire family and friends. Camping and the annual Okoboji trips at Cutty’s were family favorites.

Some hobbies she enjoyed included sewing dresses for her daughters and granddaughters, crafts, knitting, reading, and making beautiful cards. Her love for others and the Lord showed in her thoughtful acts of kindness. She was known by her family as an amazing baker, especially her homemade apple pies, a favorite at every family celebration.

Joan was the best wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that God could have blessed us with. She will always be remembered for her kind and caring heart, her giving nature, and endless devotion in serving the Lord. She has truly been a blessing to all who have known her. The most blessed have been her children. We love you mom!

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, while surrounded by her family at the Luverne Hospice Cottage, Joan peacefully moved to Heaven at the age 86 years, 7 months and 24 days.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 64 years, Ed; four children, Ruth (Bryan) Aldrich of Luverne, Patty Kienholz of Luverne, Angie (Lenny) Akkerman of St. Michael, Minnesota, and Jon Salzer of Luverne; seven grandchildren, Nate (Megan) Aldrich, Sarah (Steven) Arriaza, Nicole (Ben) McCray, Kristen (Kyle) Stoks, Alyssa Kienholz, Nick (Aspen) Akkerman, and Makayla Akkerman; five great grandchildren, Conner and Hunter Aldrich, and Brayton, Quinn, and Micha McCray; siblings, Herman (Esther) Lier of Aberdeen, Florence Gardiner of Hillsboro, Oregon, Joyce Anderson of Richfield, Minnesota, and twin sister, Jean (Paul) Cedar of Cathedral City, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law Bryan Kienholz.