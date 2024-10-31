Eugene "Gene" Cragoe Death Notice

Eugene "Gene" Cragoe, age 89, of Luverne, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Hartquist Funeral Home-Luverne Chapel.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at First Presbyterian Church in Luverne with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Luverne. Please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com to sign an online registry and to read Gene's life history.