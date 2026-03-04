colleen Cragoe

Colleen Kay Cragoe was born February 12, 1938, to Arthur and Grayce (Little) Rust on a farm in Westside Township, Nobles County, Minnesota. She was raised on the farm with three brothers and two sisters and attended country school for two years. She began school in Magnolia, Minnesota during her third-grade year and graduated from Magnolia High School in

1955. She then took a job with Nox Laboratories on Main Street in Luverne, Minnesota.

On March 23, 1956, Colleen married her high school sweetheart, Eugene “Gene” Cragoe at the First Presbyterian Church in Luverne. The couple rented a farm two miles north of Magnolia and began raising their family. They were blessed with one son and three daughters.

In 1971 Gene and Colleen moved to the farm east of Hardwick, Minnesota, where they stayed until 1996 when they moved to Luverne.

When the kids were grown, Colleen enrolled at Worthington Community College in Worthington, Minnesota, where she earned her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at the Mary Jane Brown Home in Luverne for 18 years before retiring.

On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, Colleen died at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Ellsworth, Minnesota, at the age of 88 years and 12 days.

Colleen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Luverne where she played many roles including deacon and elder and was also involved in Circle and Anchor Group.

Colleen played the organ at church for much of her lifetime, first at the age of 15 at Ellsworth Presbyterian Church, and then in 1956 she began playing organ and piano at the First Presbyterian Church in Luverne.

She shared her musical gift with the community until her eyesight prevented her from continuing.

Throughout the years, she was proud to have played for many church services, weddings and funerals.

Colleen was actively involved in her children’s 4-H and school activities. Colleen was a constant companion to Gene on the farm and always had a meal or baked goods for anyone who showed up on the farm. Gene and Colleen enjoyed camping at Lake Shetek, wintering in Arizona, tending to the farm and being active in their children’s lives. She later continued the love of her family by being involved in her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s lives.

Colleen is survived by her three daughters, Pamela (Doug) Miller of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Peggy (Scott Adams of Luverne, and Wendy (Kent) Klemme of Apex, North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Kameo Cragoe of Ottumwa, lowa; 10 grandchildren, Austin (Jill) Cragoe of Sioux Falls, Kylee (Jake) Stinson of Ottumwa, Amber (Corey) Rost of Madison, South Dakota, Zachary Miller of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Kamryn (Zach) Wessels of Sioux Falls, Jordan Adams of Sioux Falls, Travis Adams of Minneapolis, Paige Adams of Sioux Falls, Jacob (Samantha) Klemme of Buckley, Washington, and Colton Klemme of Sioux Falls; eight great-grandchildren, Shayla Rost, Raena Rost, Jersie Cragoe, Harper Cragoe and Sydney Cragoe, Beauden Klemme, Jesse Klemme, and Jackson Stinson; brother, Donald (Arliss) Rust of Buffalo, New York; sister, Jeanne Woodley of Luverne; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Gene” Cragoe; son, Randall Cragoe; parents; three siblings, Patricia Roberts, Keith Rust, and Albert “Bud” Rust; and infant great-grandson, Asher Klemme.

A funeral service was Friday, February 27, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Luverne. Interment followed at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. Hartquist Funeral Home of Luverne was in charge of arrangements.