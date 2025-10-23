Obituaries 23 October 2025

Charles Juhl

Charles Juhl, age 90, of Luverne, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at Good Samaritan - Mary Jane Brown Home. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 1:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church in Luverne with visitation held one hour prior from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM at the church.

Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. Arrangements are under the care of Hartquist Funeral Home - Luverne Chapel.

Please return as Charles' life history will appear when it becomes available.

