Betty Luethje, age 93, of Luverne, Minnesota, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 14, 2026, while at her daughter’s home in Arizona.

A memorial service will be on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. with gathering of family and friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Luverne. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne.

