Winter load increases in state frost zones

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will end

winter load increases in the metro, south, and southeast frost zones at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

Seasonal load limit zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map. Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at

mndot.gov/loadlimits.

Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight

will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group

weights are legal (axle weight limits).

MnDOT will report start and end dates on its 24-hour automated message

center at 1-800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, and locally at 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

For questions about legal axle weight during SLR; gross vehicle weight schedule, call: Minnesota Department of Public Safety, State Patrol – Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, 651-350-2000. For questions about oversize/overweight loads/permitting, call: Minnesota Department of Transportation Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations – Oversize/Overweight Permits, 651-296-6000. Or email ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us All changes are made with a minimum three calendar day notice. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org