'Wanted: Robin Hood' opens at Palace starting Feb. 27

When she was a little girl, Carol Ceynowa remembers playing Robin Hood in her hometown of Columbia Heights.

“My sister and I played Robin Hood all the time growing up,” Carol said. “She played Robin, and I played all the other parts. We had our own merry band."

Now, 60 years later, she and her husband Tim have written, directed, and produced their very own play based on the classic story.

Coming to the Palace Theatre in Luverne later this month, "Wanted: Robin Hood" will be the first play under the Rowdy Ravens LLC theater production company.

Alongside Carol's childhood nostalgia for the legend of Robin Hood, they chose the tale as the foundation of their play to bring new twists and turns to a story people already know.

"What's nice about adaptations is you're taking a familiar story and making it your own," Tim Ceynowa said.

While the couple wrote the majority of the story, they shared that the cast also helped shape the play.

"It's a wonderful cast, and the final product is based on their input," Tim said. "They take a character and say, 'This is how we want to play this.'"

It was the cast, actually, who encouraged Carol and Tim to take the leap and produce the play.

The Merry Band members come up with a plan to take down the villainous sheriff in “Wanted: Robin Hood.” They are from left, Katie Walgrave, Tyler Johnson, Chris Brown, Theo Babb, Berty Stearns (back) Casey McKenzie and Cody Henrichs. Nicole Ronchetti photo/0219

Cast members include:

Casey McKenzie as Robin Hood

Shawn Kinsinger as the Sheriff

Nicole Henrichs as Lady Marian

Jordan Degerness as Dunston

Chris Brown as Little John

Cody Henrichs as Will Scarlet

Tory Bohlke as Ginny

Berty Stearns as Annie of Riverwood

Katie Walgrave as Kate of Lockley

Haley Boltjes as Izzie of the Blue Boar

Tyler Johnson as David of Doncaster

Theo Babb as Arthur Tanner of Blyth

Tim Ceynowa as King Richard

Kira Degerness as Zoey

Katrina Brown as Lady Eleanor

D.J. Luethje as Phlegm

Dean Luethje as Spew

Anna Boltjes as Sweet Pea

Carol Ceynowa as Queen Wilhelmina

Kira Degerness sings and plays the guitar as the character "Zoey" in "Wanted: Robin Hood." Nicole Ronchetti photo/0219.

Both of the Ceynowas have previously written plays for the Green Earth Players community theater group. Carol has also designed sets, props and costumes, and she has worked directing plays.

This year, however, the calendar for the organization was full.

When the Ceynowas brought up that they’d written another play based on Robin Hood, cast members said they wanted to hear it, regardless.

“The cast said they’d really still like to do it, so we made it work,” Carol said. “We wouldn’t have done this play without their encouragement.”

“Wanted: Robin Hood” will be the Ceynowa’s third play they’ve written together. They also wrote “Alice in Wonderland” and “Back to Wonderland,” both performed by the Green Earth Players.

Tim shared that when they first started writing together, he was nervous.

“Carol has always been interested in us writing together, but I was always of the mind of ‘I don’t know,’” he said. “But she always encourages us to take risks.”

Both of their writing styles complement each other, he said. Carol uses her experience as an artist to bring images into the story, and Tim, a retired physician, brings in words.

“We really work well together, and we enjoy it,” Carol said.

Nicole Henrichs and Tory Bholke converse in the roles of their characters, Lady Marian and her maid Ginny. Nicole Ronchetti photo/0219

Given how important theater has been in their lives, Carol and Tim said they are strong believers in making it accessible everyone.

Because of this, they’ve set the price for their play at just $5 a ticket. Additionally, students and one of their parents can attend the play free of charge.

“We’re hoping to give them an experience of live theater they maybe haven’t had before,” Tim said.

“We want it to be as accessible as possible.

“Wanted: Robin Hood” will premiere at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, at the Palace Theatre in Luverne.

Subsequent shows will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 28, 2 p.m. March 1, 7 p.m. March 6 and 7 and 2 p.m. March 8.

Tickets are $5.