Third annual Buffalo Run 4A Cause set for Saturday, June 4

The Buffalo Days Run 4A Cause returns to Luverne’s Buffalo Days Celebration for its third year Saturday, June 7, in Luverne City Park.

Volunteers with the local non-profit Carson’s Cause have been registering runners for the 5K and one-mile races, and they’re expecting strong participation on race day.

“People have been so supportive of our mission,” said Lori Sorenson, who co-founded Carson’s Cause in memory of her 21-year-old son, Carson Ehde, who died of suicide in 2022.

“This is our third year of organizing the Buffalo Days 5K, and we’re learning a lot. We have a great team of race day volunteers and lots of helpful advisers.”

She said the 5K is chipped-timed by professional race managers, but the course is also friendly for non-competitive runners who just want to support the cause.

“It’s an out-and-back course that starts and stops in the Luverne City Park,” Sorenson said. “There’s a challenging hill, but runners have told us they really enjoy the route.”

The start-finish line this year is in the center of the City Park on the Ashby Memorial Trail, which winds between trees and behind campgrounds along River Road.

Prizes and medals will be awarded for top 5K finishers, and there will be drawings for additional prizes.

Sorenson said the Buffalo Days run is a good fit for Carson’s Cause because brain health directly benefits from outdoor cardio activities.

“Science tells us over and over how important it is to exercise — especially outdoors, and if we can enjoy some friendly footraces while also raising money for a good cause, we all benefit,” Sorenson said.

“We’re really looking forward to Saturday and we hope for good weather and a smooth race.”

She said anyone can participate Saturday whether they compete or just enjoy the exercise.

While the 5K runners are out on the trail, the one-mile family fun run (or walk) begins at 8:15.

Participants in the family-friendly event will circle the park twice before wrapping up the one-mile route at the decorated finish line.

Prizes for children will be handed out, and there will be prizes awarded for top finishers in various classes.

All participants receive bottled water and healthy snacks.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the run starts at 8 a.m. Pre-registration is encouraged at runsignup.com.

About Carson’s Cause

The mission of Carson’s Cause is to improve brain health dialogue in order to eliminate stigma that prevents people from seeking brain health care.

The non-profit organization works with school counselors to purchase age-appropriate books and classroom programming that normalize brain health conversations.

To date, Carson’s Cause is in four southwest Minnesota school districts and is in the process of expanding to others.