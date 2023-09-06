Senior Sunrise 2023

Students in the Luverne High School Class of 2024 gathered Tuesday morning on the football field to watch the sunrise on their last first day of school. The annual event, organized by student council members, was open to all seniors to attend the early morning gathering. Sunrise on Tuesday was 6:52 a.m.
LHS seniors enjoy snapping last first day of school pictures early Tuesday morning on the football field as they wait for the 6:52 a.m. sunrise.
Morgan Hadler, Anika Boll, Halle Bork (back, Addison Huiskes and Kira John) pose for a 2024 Senior Sunrise photo inside the official frame.
Seniors (from left) Torie Serie, Sarah Stegenga, Kiesli Smith and Belle Smidt pose for a 2024 Senior Sunrise photo.