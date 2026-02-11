Schomacker announces he won't seek re-election

Luverne’s Joe Schomacker announced Tuesday that he’s not seeking re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Schomacker has represented Rock County and southwest Minnesota for 16 years but will turn only 40 years old this summer.

“The people of southwest Minnesota were good to send an introverted young man to make decisions for them in the Capitol,” Schomacker said, reflecting on his first term in office.

In his official press release, he cited business responsibilities in Luverne as the reasons for not seeking a ninth term in office.

“My work in the businesses wasn’t what I wanted it to be,” Schomacker said. “And I figured if I didn’t choose one or the other now, the decision would be made for me.”

He and his family have expanded their local business portfolio to include Schomacker Cleaning, Schomacker Home Galleries (mattresses, flooring and appliances) and most recently the Sewing Basket and First Comes Love dress shop.

“I knew I could be only so much with our businesses, and I could do only so much for the Legislature, and I wanted to get ahead of that,” Schomacker said.

“It will be a good opportunity for someone new to bring their priorities to the Capitol.”

When asked what his advice might be for the new House representative in Dist. 21A, Schomacker said it’s important to have realistic goals.

“Eighty percent of what gets done is not what you see in the news,” he said.

“It’s the daily grind. It’s the work that’s important to your constituents. … It’s important to have that perspective — that the real work gets done outside of the headlines.”

According to information from his press release, Schomacker was first elected in 2010 with 54 percent of the vote. His last election in 2024 garnered the support of 84 percent of district voters.

In the legislature, he became known as "the nursing home guy" for carrying dozens of pieces of legislation to seek better rates for caregivers of seniors.

“Long-term care is a top employer in our district, and my top priority,” Schomacker often said.

In 2025 Schomacker received the Legislator of the Year Award from the Minnesota Association of Resources for Recovery and Chemical Health and the National Alliance of Mental Illness for his ability to work productively in an evenly split legislature.

He served as Chairman of the Aging and Long Term Care Committee from 2015-2016, Chairman of the Health and Human Services Reform Committee from 2017-2018, Republican Lead of the Health Committee from 2019-2024, and Republican Chair of the Human Services Finance & Policy Committee since 2025.