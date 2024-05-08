Rock Ranch joins 'Seen Through Horses' campaign during Mental Health Month

Rock Ranch near Hills is joining the “Seen Through Horses” campaign during the month of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month.

“We are very grateful to be a part of this tremendous national campaign,” said Dan LaRock, who co-founded Rock Ranch with his wife, Marie, in 2016.

“It helps shine a light on the power of equine assisted counseling as a reliable and helpful resource for many who are working to overcome anxiety, depression and traumatic experiences.”

Rock Ranch helps clients improve themselves physically, cognitively, socially and emotionally while learning horsemanship in a Christian setting.

“Being in a place like Rock Ranch brought me out of a shell that I needed to get out of. I was so elated to get that opportunity,” a Rock Ranch client recently shared about her experience with equine assisted counseling.

“Personally, I don't think I would be able to afford anything like that. Not only that, but I would also have never imagined anything like what I experienced there. With my circumstance, my life, the opportunity to participate in EAC brought forth a change in me that I never would imagined be possible.”

The 2024 Seen Through Horses campaign will involve Rock Ranch and 80 other nonprofits to illustrate the positive impacts of horses on mental health services and programs.

Horses have long been incorporated into human health and wellness, but involving them in mental health is relatively new, according to LaRock.

“Horses can make a big difference for the mental health challenges so many people face and help them transform in a safe and powerful way,” he said.

Seen Through Horses brings together individuals, non-profits, mental health specialists, celebrities and businesses to increase awareness and raise funds for programs that incorporate horses into mental health services.

Last year stars like Randy Travis, Tanya Tucker and Yellowstone actor Forrie J Smith helped raise over $120,000 for non-profits like Rock Ranch.

To support this year’s campaign, donations are accepted through the month of May at horsesformentalhealth.org.

Zoetis Equine is the title sponsor of this year’s Seen Through Horses campaign, which is produced by Horses for Mental Health.

About Rock Ranch

Rock Ranch provides horsemanship training, riding lessons, senior programming and mental health counseling in a Christian setting.

The local non-profit is also a founding partner of ARCH (Arenas for Change) and certified in Eagala (Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association).

More information is at www.riderockranch.org.