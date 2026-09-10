Rock County Sheriff, Candidate Forum

Watch the video below or use the links below to jump to specific sections of the video.
Find the video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4
Opening with Nicole Ronchetti
https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=23
Introductions
Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=48
Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=105
Question 1: (Two-minute response)
What are the two biggest challenges you see facing the Sheriff’s Department and how would you address them if elected?
https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=168
Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=183
Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=304
Question 2: (Two-minute response)
What would your approach be to the department’s budget, negotiating contracts, and other administrative concerns?
https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=421
Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=426
Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=525
Question 3: (Two-minute response)
The Department is currently budgeting for and considering purchasing body cameras for its employees. How would you oversee their implementation and any concerns that may arise?
https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=613
Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=631
Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=734
Question 4: (Two-minute response)
Where would you like to see the Sheriff’s Department in four years?
https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=859
Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=863
Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=968
Closing Statements
Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=1086
Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=1141
Closing with Nicole Ronchetti
https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=1219