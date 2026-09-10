News 10 September 2026

Rock County Sheriff, Candidate Forum

Rock County Sheriff, Candidate Forum

 

Watch the video below or use the links below to jump to specific sections of the video.

 

Find the video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4


Opening with Nicole Ronchetti

https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=23

 

Introductions

Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=48

Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=105

 

Question 1: (Two-minute response)

What are the two biggest challenges you see facing the Sheriff’s Department and how would you address them if elected?

https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=168

Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=183

Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=304

 

Question 2: (Two-minute response)

What would your approach be to the department’s budget, negotiating contracts, and other administrative concerns?

https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=421

Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=426

Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=525

 

Question 3: (Two-minute response)

The Department is currently budgeting for and considering purchasing body cameras for its employees. How would you oversee their implementation and any concerns that may arise?

https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=613

Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=631

Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=734

 

Question 4: (Two-minute response)

Where would you like to see the Sheriff’s Department in four years?

https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=859

Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=863

Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=968

 

Closing Statements

Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=1086

Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=1141

 

Closing with Nicole Ronchetti

https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=1219

 

 

 

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