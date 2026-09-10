Rock County Sheriff, Candidate Forum

Find the video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4



Opening with Nicole Ronchetti

https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=23

Introductions

Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=48

Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=105

Question 1: (Two-minute response)

What are the two biggest challenges you see facing the Sheriff’s Department and how would you address them if elected?

https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=168

Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=183

Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=304

Question 2: (Two-minute response)

What would your approach be to the department’s budget, negotiating contracts, and other administrative concerns?

https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=421

Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=426

Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=525

Question 3: (Two-minute response)

The Department is currently budgeting for and considering purchasing body cameras for its employees. How would you oversee their implementation and any concerns that may arise?

https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=613

Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=631

Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=734

Question 4: (Two-minute response)

Where would you like to see the Sheriff’s Department in four years?

https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=859

Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=863

Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=968

Closing Statements

Jeff Stratton: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=1086

Matthew Sorenson: https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=1141

Closing with Nicole Ronchetti

https://youtu.be/uhZXc_6_mL4?si=gVMsI8uP4QjLeuUT&t=1219