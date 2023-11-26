Road closed near Kanaranzi for bridge construction

Construction started Monday, Nov. 13, to repair the bridge over Kanaranzi Creek on Rock County Highway 1 (41st Street).

Bridge 67501 is located in southeastern Rock County one-half mile west of the Rock-Nobles County line, and it is the highway to Ellsworth.

The bridge replacement project will take 12 to 14 weeks depending on weather conditions.

The detour route includes Rock County Highway 3, Rock County Highway 15 and Minnesota Trunk Highway 91.

Questions can be directed to the Rock County Highway Engineer, Mark Sehr, at 507-283-5010.