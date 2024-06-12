Plaza on Main to host summer events

Dozens of community events and activities are again planned at the Plaza on Main this summer.

They’re organized by the Luverne Initiatives for Tomorrow (LIFT) Plaza Committee with the support of local businesses and organizations.

The Plaza is located at the corner of Main Street and McKenzie Street in downtown Luverne.

Events range from bingo and other games, concerts, story time for kids, guest speakers, food giveaways and more.

The goal is to encourage people to gather and celebrate community and take advantage of the plaza.

A list of the upcoming events will be printed in the Community Calendar section of the Star Herald and Announcer throughout the summer.

Coffee with the Superintendent will be today (June 13) from 10 to 11 a.m. Luverne Superintendent Craig Oftedahl will be providing updates and answer questions about Luverne Public Schools.

Canines, Coffee and Song Concert with Ron and Jane Cote will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15. Wildflower's Coffee Boutique trailer will be on site. Leashed dogs are welcome and dog treats will be served.

Other events at the Plaza in June include:

•Rock County Community Library's Storytime at the Plaza will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18.

•Coffee with the County, hosted by Administrator Kyle Oldre and Sheriff Evan Verbrugge, will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20.

•Luv1LuvAll will host a community event from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 20.

•Southwestern Mental Health will host “Create a Positive Popsicle” for kids from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, for children’s mental health.

•First Farmers and Merchants Bank will celebrate National Dairy Month by giving away free ice cream treats from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26.

•Rock the Edge will provide music and ice cream at 7 p.m. on June 26.

•Coffee with Mayor Pat Baustian will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 28.